Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as low as $178.78 and last traded at $178.97, with a volume of 6976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.
In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.38.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
