Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 44035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Edenred alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.