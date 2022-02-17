Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EIX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.
EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
