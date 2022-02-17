Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EIX opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Edison International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 264,791 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Edison International by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.