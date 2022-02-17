Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.44

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 46076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

