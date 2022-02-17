EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDRVF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

