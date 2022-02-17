Effect.AI Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00218209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

