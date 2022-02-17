Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

