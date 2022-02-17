Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGO stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 623.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

