Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
ELD stock opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.
In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
