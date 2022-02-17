Eldorado Gold (ELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

ELD stock opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$16.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

