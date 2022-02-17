Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

