Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,771. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.