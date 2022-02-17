Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Sells $237,450.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.97. 2,058,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.70.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.