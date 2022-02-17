Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,826. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

