Elrond Tops 1-Day Volume of $222.85 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $169.89 or 0.00418776 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $222.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00215374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,526,581 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

