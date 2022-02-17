Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $334,809.29 and approximately $15.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

