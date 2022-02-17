Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Emerald has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

