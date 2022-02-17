Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EBS opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Several analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

