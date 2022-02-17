Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EBS opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.
Several analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
