Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 16,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 13,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

