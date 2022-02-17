Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $$1,200.00 on Thursday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $1,200.00 and a 12 month high of $1,200.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,124.63.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

