Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

EIG traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Employers by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Employers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Employers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

