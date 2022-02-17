Endor Protocol Market Cap Hits $966,144.93 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $966,144.93 and approximately $30,995.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00257393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005268 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002268 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

