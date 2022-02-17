Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

