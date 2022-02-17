Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 301.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

