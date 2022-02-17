Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ERF stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ERF opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $1,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.