Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

