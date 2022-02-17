Eneti (NETI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eneti by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,878 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eneti by 3,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eneti by 619.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253,445 shares in the last quarter.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

