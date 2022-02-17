Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.94

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$40.94 and last traded at C$41.06, with a volume of 24391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.52.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENGH shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01.
In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.
About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)
Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
