Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 7,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Get Engine Media alerts:

Engine Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engine Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.