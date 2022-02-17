Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME)’s share price was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 7,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.
Engine Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Engine Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.