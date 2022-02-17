ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.05) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.04 ($17.09).

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching €13.31 ($15.12). 13,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.64 ($9.82) and a twelve month high of €13.83 ($15.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

