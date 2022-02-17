Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Tops $559,412.83

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $559,412.83 and approximately $225,543.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00257393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.