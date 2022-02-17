Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,283.57 ($30.90).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.78) to GBX 2,590 ($35.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,699 ($22.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,337. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,646.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.83).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

