Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

