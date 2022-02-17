Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

