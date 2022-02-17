Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.