Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 308,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

