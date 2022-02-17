EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.80.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,075,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

