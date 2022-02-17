Equalizer Market Capitalization Achieves $5.30 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $455,593.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

