Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 50 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQIX traded up $18.03 on Thursday, hitting $691.61. 767,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

