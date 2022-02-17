Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Increased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 5.3% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $86,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.29.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $14,312,786. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $27.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $701.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

