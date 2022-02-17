Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of EQIX opened at $673.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $760.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.22. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $863.88.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

