Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $815.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.65.

Shares of EQIX opened at $673.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $760.30 and a 200 day moving average of $795.22. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $14,312,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

