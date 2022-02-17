Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $815.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $856.65.

Equinix stock opened at $673.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $760.30 and a 200 day moving average of $795.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

