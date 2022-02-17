Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 4.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $715.99 and last traded at $701.66. 3,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $853.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $760.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

