Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
