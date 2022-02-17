Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $29.45

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $30.49. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 59,414 shares.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

