Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

EQB stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.50. The company had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,264. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$57.99 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.01.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

