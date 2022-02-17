Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$99.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$88.50 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.
Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.50. 146,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,264. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$57.99 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.01.
About Equitable Group
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
