Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Set at C$95.00 by National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) has been given a C$95.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.50. The company had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,264. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$57.99 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

