Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $7.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.00.

NTR opened at C$95.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.16. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$99.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

