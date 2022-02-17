Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.78.

CAE stock opened at C$33.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a 1 year low of C$29.40 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.05.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

