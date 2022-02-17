Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.30.

K stock opened at C$7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

