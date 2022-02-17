Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.